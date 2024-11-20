November 20, 2024 at 11:20 am

Tattoo Artist Kept Rescheduling Their Appointment But Took Their Money Anyway, But They Got Revenge By Sending Him On A Wild Goose Chase

by Matthew Gilligan

Hell hath no vengeance like a person ripped off by a tattoo artist

That’s how the saying goes, right?

Well, this person lives by those words and they took action when they got screwed over.

Check out what they did!

Had a tattoo artist take my money after he rescheduled our appointment 3 times.

“Years ago I had paid a tattoo artist who was having some sort of deal and flaked on me twice after I had made the drive up to him (maybe a 30 min drive).

How rude!

He kept my deposit.

Months later, I seen he made a post looking to trade tattoo work for a firearm.

So I offered to trade one of mine and sent him an image of an Aztec calendar that would be a pain to stencil by hand.

Take that!

He then told me his car was acting up so he had to Uber with his son, so I sent him like 4 towns over and blocked him after reminding him what he did to me.

I do not feel bad at all.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader shared a story.

Another person chimed in.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another reader spoke up.

It’s called PAYBACK.

And it worked out pretty well this time.

