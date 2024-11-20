Tattoo Artist Kept Rescheduling Their Appointment But Took Their Money Anyway, But They Got Revenge By Sending Him On A Wild Goose Chase
Hell hath no vengeance like a person ripped off by a tattoo artist…
That’s how the saying goes, right?
Well, this person lives by those words and they took action when they got screwed over.
Check out what they did!
Had a tattoo artist take my money after he rescheduled our appointment 3 times.
“Years ago I had paid a tattoo artist who was having some sort of deal and flaked on me twice after I had made the drive up to him (maybe a 30 min drive).
How rude!
He kept my deposit.
Months later, I seen he made a post looking to trade tattoo work for a firearm.
So I offered to trade one of mine and sent him an image of an Aztec calendar that would be a pain to stencil by hand.
Take that!
He then told me his car was acting up so he had to Uber with his son, so I sent him like 4 towns over and blocked him after reminding him what he did to me.
I do not feel bad at all.”
It’s called PAYBACK.
And it worked out pretty well this time.
