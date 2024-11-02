Costco Shopper Said The Store Is Being Sneaky By Placing Diapers In The Back of Their Stores. – ‘It’s more likely that you’re going to purchase other things.’

Another day, another Costco video on TikTok…

A woman named Dani posted a video and talked to viewers about how a rearrangement of products at Costco made her switch up her shopping habits.

Dani said, “Costco did something so sneaky. These are the diapers. And they’re in the complete back of the store. They used to be right next to the registers. The reason that they have now done this is because moms are the most likely to purchase things.”

Dani pointed out that baby formula and wipes had also been moved and said, “So for moms on a budget like me, especially with my first child, I could only afford the Kirkland brand. So I would only walk into Costco, make a right, grab the diapers, and leave. But now they’re in the back. So it’s more likely that you’re going to purchase other things before you get to those discounted diapers.”

Dani explained, “The stores aren’t making enough and families have no money to spend. Also, in this time parents are very vulnerable with marketing these days brands and manufacturers are getting very creative how to get parents to spend and the relocation of baby food and diapers and necessities is one of those ways to get parents to have to walk through the ads of a store.”

That does seem sneaky…

Here’s the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

What’s Costco up to now…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!