He Was Looking Forward To A Romantic Getaway With His Girlfriend, But After She Invited Her Friend Along He’s Feeling Like Canceling It

AITA for wanting to cancel the vacation since my girlfriend invited someone else along? My girlfriend and I have been planning a trip for a while. It was supposed to be a getaway, just me and her, to chill and spend some quality time with each other. Both of us have really been overloaded at work, and this was our chance to take a step back from all that and actually spend time with each other outside of the times when we’re exhausted. I’ve tried to make this as perfect a vacation for her as possible, even picking up extra shifts to cover the costs.

All was great until a few days ago when she casually mentioned she was bringing some friend from work. It shocked me because me since we never talked about bringing anyone along since I was thinking it would just be us. Her friend is really nice, but we don’t have that much in common, and I can tell it definitely would change the tone of the vacation. She told me that she knew her friend was having a tough time with the family, too, and she just needed a break. I understand and I’d like to accommodate her as much as possible. But to me, it’s really weird that she didn’t tell me before inviting her friend, as it’d mean we’d have to change some of our plans. I let her know that, then she got a little in my face about it. So I said we should cancel our trip because it’s not what we had planned.

It’d feel weird for me to spend what was supposed to be sort of a romantic getaway with a third wheel. She thinks I’m being selfish and that it’s no big deal for her friend to join us. She also pulled that guilt trip of how I’ve gone out with my friends without checking up on her, but that’s entirely different because, well, I wasn’t on a supposedly-with-her trip, right? I told her that by canceling the trip, we could stay behind and help her friend out with her family. I am trying to accommodate her in her wants and needs, but all she says is that I am trying to get out of a conversation – one which I never knew we needed. I don’t wanna be a jerk, but again, none of my feelings are being taken into account either. So, AITA for wanting to cancel this vacation because she invited this person without asking me first?

