Her Daughter Has A Huge Collection Of Rare Backpacks, But Her Sister Wants Her To Steal One So She Can Give It To Her Step-Daughter As A Birthday Present

It’s common to give birthday presents to friends and relatives, but usually those are items you would buy new.

In today’s story, one woman’s sister wants her to give away one of her daughter’s backpacks so it can become a birthday present for her niece.

They are not seeing eye to eye on the situation.

Find out what happens…

AITA for not giving away my child’s rare backpack? My 13 year old daughter has been obsessed with loungefly backpacks for the last 3 years. Everyone has bought some for her. She probably has 50 or so and is constantly showing them off.

She has a large following on instagram and TikTok showing off her bags. (I monitor her activities and help her post she does not even have access to the accounts on her her own) My sister Stevie just started dating this man who has a daughter Zoey who is 15. Stevie has had financial issues due to her lifestyle habits. I believe her boyfriend is in the same boat but both are recovering.

However Zoey has a birthday coming up and Stevie wanted me to give her one of my daughter’s bags that she saw on instagram because it is Zoey’s favorite character and the bag has been discontinued. She showed me the price on ebay it’s about $500 and Zoey really wants that bag. The thing is it was one of my daughter’s first bags and she love that character.

It’s also my daughter’s property and it’s not like I can just give away her things.

I told her I would split the cost of a new bag for Zoey if that’s what my sister wanted since she’s short of funds but my sister insisted she should give Zoey the rare bag and put Zoey on my daughter TikTok. I told her the TikTok is my daughter’s project and I’m not putting Zoey on it. I have this conversation with my youngest children who are 7 & 10. That their sister doesn’t have to include them in the video if she doesn’t want to.

My sister thinks I’m being selfish about the bag and not including Zoey on her “Famous TikToks” I told my sister she’s being ridiculous and we have never even met Zoey and making these demands is ridiculous. My sister said I and my daughter are spoiled and bougie and she will never ask for my help again. My mother understands and sided with my daughter and I so my sister made a big TikTok about cutting toxic family members off.

It’s kind of ridiculous of her and I’m not talking to her now and my mom told her that she needs to apologize for this. My sister acts like I’m bullying her and Zoey but again I have never even met the teenager.

