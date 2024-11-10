Her Friend Borrowed Money And Didn’t Pay Her Back, So After Months Of Radio Silence On Her, She Plans To Pursue Legal Action

When it comes to real friendship, there’s mutual trust and understanding.

However, when there’s money involved, sometimes people forget about these things.

This woman shares how her “friend” borrowed her money from their group savings account, but didn’t bother to pay her back.

When she asked for an update in their group chat, the friend said she was humiliating her.

Read the story below for all the details!

AITA for Pursuing Legal Action against a “Friend” I was part of a group savings scheme where my friend, “Jessica,” acted as the banker. The group works by having each member deposit an agreed amount monthly. And when it’s your turn, you receive the full amount collected.

This girl noticed that something didn’t feel right.

Everyone has to trust each other, which is why these groups are usually made up of friends or family. When it was my turn to receive the payout, Jessica contacted me on 1/9 to confirm the account details. But after that, things started to go wrong.

She did not get her payment according to schedule.

She delayed the payment, first blaming another member for being late. By 5/9, after I had followed up several times, Jessica admitted she had used my portion of the savings for an emergency. She promised to repay it by 8/9. I was understanding, and told her it was okay, just let me know next time.

She contacted Jessica, but didn’t get any reply.

However, 8/9 came and went with no payment, and there was no response from her. I repeatedly tried contacting her—texts, calls, even reaching out to her roommate—but I was met with silence. By 13/9, I sent her a message saying we could make an arrangement that worked for both of us if she couldn’t pay right away. Still no reply.

Then, she sent a message to their group chat.

Later that day, I sent a message in the group savings chat, asking if anyone had heard from her. And she responded by removing me from the group. Accusing me of humiliating her publicly and getting a kick out of it.

She felt like Jessica’s taking advantage of her.

I was shocked because that was never my intention. I’ve lent her money in the past, and had no problem doing so again. But now, I feel taken advantage of.

Now, she plans to pursue legal action.

After trying to work things out, I’ve decided to give her a final deadline to transfer the money. If she doesn’t, I plan to pursue legal action. This savings scheme is legal where I live, and with the proper documentation, I can file for debt collection. Considering I’ve been patient and understanding throughout, AITA for wanting to pursue this legally after she’s ignored me?

Let’s find out what others have to say about it.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Short but straightforward comment.

This one shares an idea on how to move forward.

Indeed, this is true.

Finally, here’s a valid assumption from this user.

When money is involved, you see the true color of people.

And it’s not always a color you like.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.