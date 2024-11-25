Horrible Grandparents Took Their Granddaughter’s Toy And Told Her To Not Cry About It, So Their Son Stepped Up And Left With His Daughter Immediately

Every couple has their own parenting methods and while some work well, others might be a little too harsh.

This woman’s in laws have rough parenting methods and they don’t even spare their granddaughter. This is causing a lot of drama between the parents and grandparents.

Find out how things got bitter between this family.

AITA for not letting my in-laws discipline our child? My husband Ronan (32M) and I (29F) have one daughter (3). We’ve always had very clear and well established parenting that works well for us and for her. Enter my in-laws.

Prior to having our daughter, we’ve began to see them more frequently – tends to be around ten times a month, whereas before then it would be maybe once/twice, because Ronan has a reasonably strained relationship with them (particularly his mum). For context, this is because she was one of those people who couldn’t let him have his own privacy, constantly looking through his room, asking where/when/with who he was going even into late teens, things like that.

He never completely cut contact but they’ve been better since we had our daughter and he didn’t want to completely cut them out of being grandparents. They’ve always had a different approach to discipline than we do (another reason why Ronan has a strained relationship) and it’s very shouty/punishment based. Raised voices, very “tough love”, while we tend to prefer calm discussions, occasional time-outs, and natural consequences.

Our daughter’s a pretty good kid though, she doesn’t tend to act out a lot and usually is more than happy just doing her own thing.

Yesterday we went to go and see his parents, and she had a tantrum over her grandad taking her favourite toy from her because ‘she’s too old for it now’.

Before I could step in, Ronan’s mum had raised her voice and said ‘Behave or else!’. I tried to remain calm with the situation and told them that we won’t discipline her that way, and asked that they leave any disciplinary actions to Ronan and I to deal with. They were offended and said that we were coddling her, and that their methods are ‘tried and true’. They also accused us of being too soft and that we don’t know what we’re doing.

Ronan stepped in and said that it was our daughter, and we’d raise her how we believe best. We left shortly after this and his in-laws think that I was overreacting and that I’m the problem. I just want what’s best for our daughter. So, AITA for not letting them discipline our daughter? Should I have handled this differently? Thanks for reading & any suggestions.

