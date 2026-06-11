Warehouse Workers Got a Store Discount for Christmas. Their Supervisors Got $11,000 Each.

Imagine working hard for a company, but then you find out your supervisor got a huge Christmas bonus when you basically got nothing. Would you think that was fair, or would you be furious?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and his wife is venting about it. They’re both furious.

Let’s read all about it.

Husband found out what his supervisors got as a Christmas bonus My husband works at a globally known company, not gonna say the name but they always talk about having low prices. Well he works in one of the warehouse consolidation centers and works 10 hr shifts with 2 15 min breaks packing trucks. The supervisors do practically nothing besides closing out the trucks the people are working on. The rest of their day is spent in their little office facetiming or watching stuff on their phones.

The supervisors got a much better Christmas bonus than everyone else.

This year for my husband’s “Christmas Bonus” he received a one time 15% off in store discount. It expires Jan. 3rd. While at work tonight though he was talking to a co-worker and found out his supervisors, of which there are 3, EACH received an $11,000 bonus!!! My husband thought he misheard at first and the co-worker said $1,100 but no $11,000!

She’s furious.

Are you freaking kidding me??? He gets $20/hr working his butt off for a company, packing THEIR trucks, to make sure THEY can make money, and they seem to think his work is only worth a 15% discount while his supervisors get $11,000 to do nothing???? How does that make sense????

I’m sure the supervisors don’t do nothing. It’s just a different kind of work. But the bonus is ridiculous! A store discount is not a Christmas bonus. It would’ve been better to give the supervisors a smaller bonus so everyone could have an extra bump in their paychecks.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A discount is not the same as a bonus.

Here’s a suggestion to unionize.

This person prefers being in a union.

It’s really not fair.

This person shares how bonuses work where they work.

That Christmas bonus was insulting!

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