Driver Let A Vehicle Pass In Front Of Him During Traffic, But When Another Driver Started Honked Her Horn He Made Sure To Annoy Her Even More

Getting caught in traffic is never fun, and encountering rude and obnoxious drivers makes it much worse.

In today’s story, in the middle of a bumper-to-bumper situation, one man is kind enough to let a vehicle pass in front of him.

What happened next? Let’s take a look!

Sometimes the best way to get even is to be nice. Houston, TX, is notorious for its horrible traffic when everyone is trying to leave work. And it gets really bad if there is an accident on a major freeway. And people have to take the surface streets.

He encountered horrible traffic.

Such a case happened as I was trying to leave work, and go to my hotel about 2 miles away. Traffic was crawling because there had been an accident on one of the major interstates. And people were being diverted onto other roads.

He was kind enough to let a car out of the parking lot and onto the road.

I saw someone who was trying to get into the street from a parking lot, but because everyone was bumper to bumper, they couldn’t get in. I stopped and left them the space.

The female driver behind him was losing it.

The lady behind me in a big SUV absolutely freaked out. She honked, flashed her lights, and waved her arms. And I can only imagine what she was screaming was not an endorsement of my good character.

So, he let four more vehicles pass through!

And she kept it up, doing little charges like she was going to run into me, that sort of thing. I let four more people join the queue over about half a block. I finally relented when I became concerned that her head was going to explode.

As they say, kill them with kindness!

