Mechanic Warns That The Auto-Start Feature On Vehicles Can Actually Damage Your Vehicle

Just about every vehicle sold in recent years comes with the auto stop/start feature that turns the engine off when you are at a red light.

TikToker @captainlugnut is a mechanic who thinks this is a terrible feature, that causes damage to some vehicles, so he made a video showing what he sees.

The video starts out with a close-up view of the flywheel, which is clearly damaged. He says, “2018 Chevy Traverse with the auto-start feature on it.”

He continues, “And this is why that technology is crap!”

As he moves the camera around, you can get a good view that the flywheel teeth are worn down significantly.

He points it out saying, “See all the chewed-up teeth on the flywheel.”

That looks like an expensive repair to me, but I’m no mechanic.

He wraps up the video by saying, “It’s literally what the starter is doing when you try to start it, just grinds up on the teeth.”

I hope that isn’t true of all vehicles, but this sounds like a serious problem to me.

That feature is kind of annoying anyway.

Take a look at the full video to see for yourself.

Check out what the people in the comments had to say.

Here is another mechanic who questions whether this is true.

This person wonders if the feature is worth it.

Here is someone who had a car with a bad starter because of this.

I’ve always hated the auto stop-start feature.

