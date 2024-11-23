Passenger Refused To Let A Woman Sit Beside Her On A Train Because She Was Reserving It For A Friend, So The Woman Got Back At Her By Plotting Wet Revenge

If you are riding on a fully packed train and somebody is saving a seat for a friend who’s not yet there, what would you do? Would you sit there anyway?

This woman encountered such a passenger, and after several hours, there was no friend in sight. She decided to get revenge on the passenger by having a little “accident.”

You’re “saving a seat for your friend?” Yeah, right Taking the train from Boston to NYC, there were no seats together. So my traveling partner and I choose seats on opposite sides of the aisle.

A passenger didn’t let this woman sit next to her.

But no, a young woman with her backpack on the seat next to her says, “Oh, I’m saving this for my friend. She’s getting on in a few stops. What stop is this?” It’s a convincing babble, so I find a seat farther along the car.

She realized there was no friend at all.

Several hours into our trip, there is obviously no “friend,” and the young woman is stretched out napping on her backpack. When I come along the aisle from the cafe car with my open water bottle, it’s just too easy to stumble. I aim the bottle at her, and squeeze hard.

She “accidentally” soaked her.

“Oh, I’m so sorry!” I coo, as she sits up, dazed and soaked. “Good thing your friend isn’t here yet!”

Woah! That was smart and evil. LOL.

Empty seats are for present people, not for bags or imaginary friends.

