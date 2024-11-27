She Tried Out A New Filter For Her Phone, But Her Boyfriend Demanded She Change It Because It Was Offensive

While exploring her phone settings, one teen found a new color filter that seemed like a harmless way to personalize her phone.

Little did she know, her boyfriend saw this choice as horribly offensive, leading to a clash over what she thought was just a simple aesthetic.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for using a colour filter meant for colourblind people? I (F17) was playing around on my phone the other day, and found colour filters in settings. I thought it was super cool, and played around with it, experimenting to see which one I liked the best. I ended up going with the blue/yellow colour blind filter, as I thought the aesthetic palette was really nice. I’m not colourblind, but I didn’t see the harm in it. I showed this to my friends, and most of them just nodded or said “Oh, that’s cool”.

But her boyfriend had a very different reaction.

However, my boyfriend, Adrien, (M17) took offence.

He told me that using colour filters on my phone when I wasn’t actually colourblind was really rude and dismissive of people who actually need it. He said I was essentially invalidating their disability by using it.

He begins heavily pressuring her to change it.

Adrien insisted that I take it down, and that he wouldn’t allow me to keep it on. I was absolutely taken aback, and told him that was ridiculous since it was my phone and I just used the filter and never pretended to be colourblind or anything.

When she refuses, he resorts to anger.

Adrien snapped at me, telling me that I was stupid and out of touch, and that I had no idea what I was doing. I then told Adrien that he was being incredibly rude and controlling, and that what I do with my phone colour settings is none of his business.

The situation has seemed to leave a lasting mark on their relationship.

He has refused to talk to me ever since, and I’m so confused why we’re having an argument about colour filters. Am I in the wrong for using a colour filter meant for disabled people? AITA?

Relationships require compromise, but does she really have to compromise over something so small?

What did Reddit think?

No matter what her boyfriend’s intentions might have been, he’s still not going about it the right way.

The way he reacted to something so small is a huge red flag.

The filter-user got an official seal of approval from someone who’s actually colorblind.

Her using the filter might actually end up helping colorblind people.

Changing her screen colors caused a backlash so big that she’s seeing her relationship in a whole new light.

There’s an issue in their relationship alright – and it’s not with their phones.

