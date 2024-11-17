Tesla Driver Refuses To Move For Fuel Delivery, So She Ends Up Waiting An Hour And Causing Her Own Accident

Some people think they’re too good to deal with a little inconvenience, even when it’s just moving their car to make way for a job to get done.

So what would you do if a stubborn driver refused to budge, blocking your delivery setup and expecting you to wait for them?

Would you politely ask again?

Or would you set up shop and let them deal with the delay?

In the following story, a fuel delivery man deals with this exact dilemma.

Here’s what happened.

Won’t move your car? Enjoy the hour wait. And a car accident. The other day, I (25m) was delivering fuel to a gas station. This station was set up where the tank access lids are right by the parking spots. For me to be in a position to dump fuel, I need to block ALL of the parking spots in front of the building. There’s usually a car or 2 in the way, and I can usually patiently wait until I’m clear to pull in. If it’s a busy time of day, I put cones up as cars leave to prevent anyone else from pulling in until I’ve moved into position. But THIS TIME, a lady in a Tesla absolutely couldn’t handle parking 50 feet away and HAD to move my cone to park right in front of the door. I hopped out of my truck and went inside to ask her to move so I could deliver the gas, and she told me, “Get bent. You can wait until I’m done here.”

She didn’t like her words thrown back at her.

So, I pulled my truck in behind her with about 2 inches to spare between my truck axles and her bumper. I set my brakes and begin hooking up hoses to unload. Since I couldn’t park in the ideal position, my large 3″ hose was too short to reach the hole, so I used my 2″ hose, which is longer but does limit the flow rate by about 33%. No sooner than 5 seconds after I’ve opened my valve to start the fuel delivery, she comes out screaming that she’s in a hurry and I need to move my truck before she calls the cops for harassment. I told her, “Get bent. You can wait until I’m done here.”

Angry, she demands to know how long it will take.

She asked me how long it would take. I informed her that normally it would be about 45 minutes, but because I had to use my smaller hose, I figured it would be about an hour and 15 minutes. She stormed off, got in her car, and called the cops. About 10 minutes later, 2 officers arrive and ask what the problem is. She wants me arrested for harassment. Gas station employee sides with me, saying the woman was rude and belligerent and I’m just here to do my job.

She got a little too impatient and drove into oncoming traffic.

The cops tell her she’s just going to have to wait, and they leave. I took my sweet time unloading and doing my paperwork. In total, she waited an hour and a half before I moved my truck when I left. As I was waiting to pull out of the parking lot, she zoomed around me and pulled out into the street….DIRECTLY into the path of oncoming traffic. She was t-boned by a lifted pickup with a heavy-duty cattle guard bumper! Her Tesla was totaled, and the pickup was completely unscathed. She was not injured, but I almost had an asthma attack from laughing so hard😂

Next time, maybe she’ll not be so rude and just move her car.

