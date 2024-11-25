November 25, 2024 at 10:49 am

Savvy Driver Gives Key Reasons Why Leasing A Car Is Better Than Buying One

by Matthew Gilligan

This is something you don’t hear every day!

Most people, I think, believe that being able to buy and eventually own a car is a better idea than a short-term lease.

Not this woman, though!

She took to TikTok to convince viewers that she thinks it’s a better idea to lease cars than to buy them.

She said that her rich friends told her leasing cars is the way to go and explained, “Y’all know what the rich told me? And you may not believe this, but they are not buying cars. They are leasing them.”

She said that she’s going to lease her next car and added that she likes to “stay in a new car.”

The TikTokker continued, “That’s why I try to pay it down, so I can enjoy the perks of not having a car note, but still having a decent car.”

She added, “I heard that they cover all the maintenance with your [car] so you’re not even liable. I see why the rich say lease your cars because they’re really just toys.”

Well, that’s one way to look at it…

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker isn’t on board with this idea.

And one viewer shared their thoughts.

I don’t think a whole lot of folks are gonna agree with her…

Most of us don’t like having an eternal monthly payment.

