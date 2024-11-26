T-Mobile Customer Put On Blast After Her Experience With Shipping Trade-In Phones

We’ve been seeing a lot of horror stories about phone companies these days, and here’s another one for you to chew on.

A woman named Trisha posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against T-Mobile after her phone trade-in experience went bad.

Trisha said she had a T-Mobile worker ship her trade-in phones to UPS…but then she got a notice that made her realize her phones never made it to its final destination.

She called T-Mobile and a customer support worker told her she didn’t need to worry because sometimes the phone takes weeks to show up and get put into the system.

Trisha got the run-around again and was told her phones were being processed at their destination and that she didn’t need to worry about it.

Months later, Trisha received a bill that was nearly $80 more than her usual amount…because she was told her trade-in phones weren’t processed.

Trisha went to the T-Mobile store where she originally traded in her phones to plead her case but was again screwed over and told that T-Mobile didn’t have her phones and there was nothing they could do for her.

As a last ditch effort, Trisha called T-Mobile one last time and was told that they did have her phones but they hadn’t been processed yet.

She said, “I need to know that someone has physically laid their eyes on my package.”

Trisha said that she called the number again after waiting for six days and was told this time that they didn’t have her phones.

Jeez!

Here’s the video.

What is going on here…?

Apparently it’s a thing! Who knew?

