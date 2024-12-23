After Setting Their Friend Up With Someone He Wanted To Date, He Stood Her Up. Now He’s Mad That They Won’t Help Set Him Up With Another Date.
One of the best ways for people to start dating is to be introduced by friends.
What would you do if you set up one friend with another one, but then the first friend ended up standing the other one up?
That is what happened to the couple in this story, and now their first friend is upset that they won’t try to set him up again.
Check it out.
AITA for refusing to set up my friend (23m) anymore after he stood up my best friend (24f)
Liam (23M) is my husband’s best friend and is someone I also consider a friend.
Recently, though, Liam and I have had a huge falling out, and I’m starting to question if I was too harsh.
Liam has had a massive crush on my best friend Olivia (24F) for over a year.
Breakups can be hard.
Olivia recently went through a bad breakup with her long-term boyfriend—like, “he dumped her via text” bad—and she was determined to move on FAST.
Liam basically begged me to set him up with her, saying he’d give anything to go on a date with her.
I genuinely like Liam and thought, like why not?
Olivia and I have been best friends since we were kids, and I want her to be happy.
Sounds like a great opportunity for everyone.
So, I talked to Olivia about opening herself up to dating again, and she was open to the idea.
I suggested Liam to start small, maybe hanging out as friends first, and see where it goes.
Liam agreed, asked Olivia out, and they made plans to meet for a movie on Saturday.
Everything seemed great—until Saturday.
The day of the date, Liam went to a sports game in the morning and got so drunk celebrating his team’s win that he decided to take a nap at home before the date.
Well, that nap turned into him completely sleeping through their plans.
Olivia went to the theater and waited 45 minutes before calling me, upset that he was a no-show.
My husband and I ended up rushing to the theater with some other friends, and we all watched the movie together so Olivia wouldn’t feel stood up.
Well, he ruined his chances now.
Liam never showed.
Afterward, I called Liam to ask what happened, and all he could say was, “I was tired.”
He didn’t seem to grasp how upset Olivia was or how rude his actions were.
He sent a lazy apology in our group chat: “Damn I took a nap. I’m sorry. Can we reschedule for tomorrow?”
Olivia, understandably, was not having it.
She’s been ignoring him since, and I can’t blame her.
Liam, on the other hand, has been acting like he’s the victim here.
One mistake on a first date often means no more dates.
He keeps telling me that it’s not fair for Olivia to hold a grudge over “one mistake” and that it’s ridiculous for their year-long connection to be ruined because he “just took a nap.”
He also thinks I’m being unfair because I told him point-blank that I’m not helping him anymore.
I won’t mediate, fix things with Olivia, or set him up with anyone in the future.
He’s furious with me, claiming I’m being stubborn and unforgiving.
My husband is stuck in the middle—he agrees that Liam was in the wrong and is supporting Olivia, but he’s also trying to smooth things over with Liam since they’re best friends.
So, AITAH for refusing to help Liam anymore?
He messed up, it is his responsibility to try to fix it.
I feel like he massively disrespected my best friend, and I don’t want to put Olivia in a position to be hurt again.
But now I’m wondering if I overreacted by cutting him off completely from my help and being too harsh.
AITA?
He had his shot and he blew it, now he has to get over it.
Check out what the people in the comments have to say.
Good point.
Yeah, was this really his best impression?
Honestly, she dodged a bullet.
Yeah, he must not like her that much.
He actually played the victim.
This guy blew his shot and needs to get over it.
He’s waved all of his red flags now.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.