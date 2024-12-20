Daughter Wants To Have Extra Cash For An Upcoming Trip, So She Skipped Giving Her Mom A Monthly Allowance. Now Mom Is Upset And Won’t Talk To Her.

Some parents treat their children as their retirement funds.

AITA for not giving my mom her monthly money so I could have extra spending money on my vacation? I (26F) give my mom a set amount of money every month. She’s retired and gets a pension, but she says it’s not enough to cover her expenses. She insists that it’s my responsibility as her daughter to help her out financially.

My sister and her husband give my mom more money than I do. And they have a baby, which makes me feel even guiltier. They often remind me that they manage to give more, even with their extra responsibilities.

This month, I decided not to give my mom her usual amount because I planned a 10-day vacation with my fiancé to another city. I could have still gone on the trip while giving her the money, but I wanted to have more spending money to fully enjoy my time away.

Now, my mom is upset, and her attitude toward me has shifted. This isn’t the first time she’s been cold or distant when I couldn’t (or didn’t) give her money. Even though I know I could technically afford both, I feel guilty for choosing to prioritize myself and my vacation instead. So, AITA for skipping my monthly contribution to my mom so I could have more financial freedom on my trip?

It sounds like the mother is only kind to her when she gives her money.

