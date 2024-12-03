December 2, 2024 at 10:48 pm

Dunkin’ Donuts Customer Witnessed A Strange Moment Between An Employee And Their Friend In A Drive-Thru

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sydnrho

You never know what you’re gonna get in a drive-thru…

A woman named Sydney posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the strange experience she and a friend had in a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.

Sydney filmed her friend at the drive-thru and he ordered an avocado toast with bacon and two other menu items.

The Dunkin’ worker replied by saying, “I mean, ****.”

Sydney wrote on the video’s text overlay, “When we were ordering the holiday menu this morning @ dunky and the guy left his mic on by accident then we proceeded to witness him get fired for this and he walked out yelling at the manager. OH.”

Oops…

Take a look at the video.

@sydnrho

#holidaymenu #dunkin #dunkindonuts #dunky #christmas #nov1st #cookiebuttercoldbrew

♬ The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) – Nat King Cole Trio

Sydney posted a follow-up photo and said that she had no part in getting the worker fired and that she thought the incident was funny.

The text overlay on the photo reads, “I think everyone is missing the point. I was already recording bc holiday menu. We thought it was hilarious BUT his manager heard him on the mic also, and by the time we pulled up we saw him yelling at her. They were exchanging words and he walked out/got fired.”

She added, “I didn’t “tell on him.””

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Dunkin’ Donuts…you never know what you’re gonna get!

