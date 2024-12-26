Her Annoying Neighbors Started Using Her Property Too Much And Refused To Let Her Get Any Renovations Done, So She Fenced Them Out For Good

Everyone wants to get along with their neighbors, but after months of asking nicely, decided it was time to take action.

This woman figured a fence was the best way to keep her neighbors who kept invading her property out for good.

Find out what happened whens he did.

Neighbor won’t stay off my property, gets fenced out A little background. My current place is a fairly new build, backs to some woods, and was empty for a bit before we moved in. My neighbor has a corner lot, also backs to woods, but is a bit odd shaped since the woods are considered protected green space. Because of this situation, they had used maybe a third of my backyard when they did outdoor activities (volleyball, badminton, etc.).

None of this bothered me because their kids are really nice and respectful. Fast forward a couple of years and I’m having the backyard renovated. Well, the neighbor apparently had an issue with this because he kept bothering the crew during construction. Telling them what they could and couldn’t do, saying they were too loud or doing things wrong, and claiming that I had asked him to oversee the crew (spoiler: I did not).

Eventually the head contractor has had enough and complains to me about the micromanagement. I go talk to the neighbor and he’s acting like he’s doing me a huge favor by ‘keeping them in line’ but agrees to back off. And he does…for about 2 days. I get an alert on my Ring on a day the crew is off and there was my neighbor on my patio, picking up, inspecting (?), and throwing down some pavers that had already been laid. I tell him to kindly get off my property and he proceeds to flip me off and walk back to his place. Time for the petty revenge.

When we first moved in, I had a whole house natural gas generator put in because power outages are common when thunderstorms roll through. Thing about those is, they’re loud when they turn on and since we were doing the renovation, I planned on putting a living fence in across from the generator to mute some of the sound that would travel to his place.

Well, I talked to the head contractor and we happily agreed to shift the trees from the generator down to the woods and essentially cut off his property from my property. Neighbor was not happy about that move and called the city surveyor to dispute the property line. But my contractor had made sure that we were fully on my property with about 8 inches to spare to account for tree growth. End result, neighbor is mad, but powerless; I have some nice trees to look at in the backyard; and there’s nothing to stop the symphony of my generator when it kicks on every week to do a status check.

You can’t just act like someone else’s property is yours.

A fence is the nicest thing they’re going to end up doing about it.

