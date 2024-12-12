Couple Put A Lot Of Money Into Renovating Their Mother-In-Law’s Property So They Could Split The Money When They Sell It, But Now The Mother-In-Law Is Changing The Deal

Money can turn families into enemies, and it’s definitely true in this story!

AITA for wanting more money from selling my mothers in law property? Me (28) and my husband (31) back in 2019 after graduating made a deal with his mother that we will live in their small cottage house that they have not used or finished renovations for 15 years.

We agreed to live there for 3-5 years, finish the renovations (there was no floors, just unfinished drywall) so it is liveable and nice and then sell the house and split the money evenly.

At the same time, there was an opportunity to buy next door property (just land) and we did. We made both properties as one. We invested a LOT of our money as well as a lot of hard work as we thought that will pay back when we will sell both properties as one. In fact, we made it so nice that multiple magazines recognized our garden as inspiring and beautiful!

Now is the time for selling the property, and my mother in law showed her true self. She claims that we should get only 5% of the property value (before us her property was worth maybe 25-30% of todays selling price) and money for our part of the property that we bought ourselves (that’s around 15%), so all together around 20% of the entire property value. She now says that we did not pay any rent all these years and we should be grateful for letting us live there. If we had to pay rent, we would not have gone there and put in so much work.

We raised the property value 60-70% up! I think that it would fair to receive at least 50% from selling price. She completely ignores the deal we made 5 years back. This is not the first time she is unethical (she steals from her work, as a nurse she speaks badly about cancer patients, ignores boundaries etc). As her opinion is set in stone and we cannot do much, I offered my husband to sell our property separately (and that would reduce the price of hers) and to take out all that we invested in house – remove all the floors, kitchen cabinets etc so she has to make it from scratch again.

To be honest, I even want to graffiti some sweet words on the walls, but that maybe too far. This money was very important to us, as we have bought a new property and we would like to build a bigger house to start family in. We cannot do it with out it and MIL knows it!

So am I the AH for wanting more from of this deal as she now offers? Our friends agree with us (as they have seen the property before us) but MIL and her mother and friends agrees with her.

