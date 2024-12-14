Husband Walked Ahead Of His Pregnant Wife On The Beach, And Now She’s Claiming He Ignored Her Safety

Sometimes, even a simple walk can turn into an unexpected argument.

So, what would you do if your pregnant wife felt hurt over something you didn’t even realize was an issue?

Would you take a step back to understand their perspective?

Or would you defend your actions?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for walking away from my pregnant wife on the beach? So we parked the car at the beach which is about 100 metres away from the sea and started walking up. My wife is almost 7 months pregnant and is quite a slow walker. I pulled ahead about 15-20 metres to get a lay of the land, see how busy it was, etc. My wife claims that when I pulled ahead, I didn’t turn back to check she hadn’t fallen over once.

Here’s where he stands.

I was not that far ahead, and I easily could have heard her if anything had happened. I think she is being unreasonable because it doesn’t seem like a big deal. We have a very good relationship, we rarely fight but this seems to have really got under her skin. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but he should probably cut her a break.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer him.

Obviously, she has a good reason to walk slowly, and if they’re going somewhere together, he should stay by her side.

