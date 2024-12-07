One Woman’s Efforts To Modify Her Late Father’s Will Led To Even More Conflict Between Siblings

Losing a parent is hard enough, but sorting through their final wishes and divvying up their possessions usually brings even more challenges to a grieving family.

What began as one sibling’s effort to mend perceived injustices ended with one sibling demanding more than her fair share.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for only offering my sister a 10% share of our late father’s Will instead of an even 20% I (30M) have two older half sisters (44F and 39F) who each have their own mother, and a younger brother (27M). Our eldest sister lives in Africa. (She is 1/4 African; We are not.) Our father passed away 3 months ago.

She describes how his assets were planned to be divided up.

He had a family trust which posses half his assets and it is split evenly amongst the 4 children. His will holds another house worth ~1.7 million dollars. This house is split between the younger three siblings and his caretaker who worked for him for 20 years and invested a small sum into a business he owned. There is also a house in Africa which he has left to my eldest sisters grandmother.

When her father was alive, things were far from perfect.

My father and eldest sister had an argument two years ago over a house my sister owned. I wasn’t involved and my Dad knew I had a good relationship with my sister, so he didn’t involve me in any way. My eldest sister spoke to me about the argument once when he was alive and mentioned that he threatened to cut her out of the will. My two oldest sisters don’t talk and haven’t for years, again because of a financial dispute over the same house.

But this idealistic sister decided that maybe the will needed updating. After all, circumstances had changed.

When our Dad passed and I read the will, I immediately told my sisters that I felt it unfair. The will was written 2 years ago when the big dispute happened and I felt like the relationship between my dad and eldest sister had been improving. I felt that perhaps he would have updated the will had he lived longer. I don’t think he expected to pass (I certainly didn’t expect him to), but also he had been in hospital for many months and was 72.

So she pitches some changes to the will to the rest of her siblings.

Fast forward a couple months and my two sisters are still not talking, but we have proposed that all 4 of us dilute our share of the 1.7 million dollar house from 25% to 22.5% so that out other sister can get 10%.

But not everyone was pleased with her proposal.

I spoke to the eldest sister on the phone and she was unhappy with only being offered 10% and instead wants an even 20% between the 5 of us. I haven’t spoken to her since yet, but after thinking about it for a day I feel it’s wrong that she feels so entitled. I felt the additional 10% was a nice gesture, especially considering she will still get 25% of the trust. AITA?

Trying to keep everyone happy sometimes ends up with no one happy.

What did Reddit think?

Their father’s will was supposed to settle things, but these quarreling siblings still have plenty to resolve.

Family harmony just can’t be bought.

