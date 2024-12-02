Couple Decided Not To Invite The Groom’s Abusive, Annoying Brother To Their Wedding, But Their Parents Don’t Agree At All

When getting married, most people want to have all their friends and family there to support them.

What would you do if you had a disabled brother who was constantly inappropriate and abrasive at big events and you didn’t want him there to ruin the big day?

That is what the bride and groom in this story are dealing with, so they did not invite him and now his parents are upset.

AITA for excluding my brother from my wedding because of his “fun facts”? I have an older brother David (41). David has boundary issues and was in the learning disabled classes. My parents never let him out of the home. He has an very rough personality and because he was never allowed to work or do anything so in his 40’s he doesn’t have friends.

What a challenging situation.

He still dominates the conversation at every holiday with “fun facts” and goes off on those and doesn’t realize no one is listening. My other siblings and I just really don’t like David because my parents let him do whatever and just dominate whatever social settings we are in. My older sister eloped because of David being my mom kept trying to find David a “place” at her wedding. I’m getting married to Mel, and my youngest brother Nick is my best man. My sister who is close to Mel is in the bridal party. Her husband is one of my best men and their son is a ring bearer. My wife wants a real wedding and not be forced to elope like my sister did.

I don’t blame her.

David has no place. He’s not going to be invited because the first thing he did was insult the ring I got my Mel was his “fun facts” about how diamonds are worthless and do not resell well. I should have got her a second hand engagement ring or a colored stone engagement ring. We then got a history on engagement rings and marriage tradition. We tried shutting him up but he wouldn’t and my mom said let “the professor talk.” Even at 40 she thinks my brother “fun facts” are cute.

She loves him and wants to support him.

This put a hard no on Mel’s stance that my brother can’t come to the wedding. If my parents defend him, even once, they are not coming. She not having not wedding like my sister and it’s time for David to be put in his place. Mom called and asked about wedding planning and I told her she wasn’t involved after what happened to my sister wedding dress shopping. (Mom brought David who told everyone his fun facts about wedding dress history) that’s when my sister decided to elope. I told mom if she and dad wanted to come to the wedding as guests they can but David isn’t invited. Mom didn’t talk for awhile. I think she started crying because my dad took over the phone call. I told him what upset mom and said David isn’t invited and mom can’t be trusted to be involved in wedding planning without David tagging along. Dad said he doesn’t understand why we all hate David and I told him what is wrong with his “fun facts.”

I wonder if he can be taught when to stay quiet.

My dad said “the boy likes to talk and there’s no harm in it.” I told my dad that’s the thing there is harm in David’s “fun facts” and now no one wants to be around him. Dad started arguing saying stuff in defense of David and I told dad we are at a stalemate and I guess all 3 of you won’t be coming to the wedding. I’m sorry but that is how it is. I ended the conversation with my dad and my mom has been upset texting like a crazy person to everybody about how we all need to understand David and that what I’m doing is mean. Mel feels like this whole thing is why I can’t invite David or my parents.

If they can’t honor your wishes, they can’t come.

I agree that they can’t even be trusted to come to my wedding without sneaking David in. AITA?

This is tough since it likely isn’t David’s fault that he acts like this, but that doesn’t make it any easier for other people.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to say about it.

It really isn’t his fault.

This is likely the best option.

The parents are at fault for sure.

I’m curious about David’s capacity as well.

Yeah, this is really weird.

The parents are to blame and really shouldn’t come to the wedding.

It’s too late to address it at this point.

