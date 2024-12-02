Kroger Customer Told Shoppers To Check Their Receipts For Extra Charges After His Experience At A Store

Don’t get ripped off out there!

A man posted a video on TikTok and told folks that they need to check their grocery store receipts after the experience he had at a Kroger store.

The man told viewers, “As I got ready to pay, I said this don’t seem right, there’s like $8 difference. There was a little UPC code that ran across the bottom of the screen, and it was eight bucks.”

He asked the cashier what was going on, but she was dumbfounded by the charge and removed it from his bill.

The man said he went to speak to the store’s manager about what happened and was told that the extra charge could have been for a gift card.

He told viewers, “She didn’t wonder about it, didn’t bother, nothing. I’m sitting here thinking, I wonder how many people don’t catch that and are buying, because I went to the office, and I asked what that UPC code would have represented and she said if it’s only a barcode at the bottom that’s usually a gift card. Now I’m not saying that that cashier was up to any foolishness. Check your receipts, folks.”

Look over your receipts…just in case…

It’s a good habit to get into.

