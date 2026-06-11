The Shirk Report – Volume 896 – June 11

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Natural vortex forms in a river

– Self-balancing robot

– Different generations pretend they’re talking on the phone

– Cellar spider molting

– What will they think of next?

– Imagine all the practice…

– Just a pinch of salt

– Heavy metal precision

– Concentrating really hard in class

– Nature showing off the red-lined bubble snail

– It’s a stairs day

– An unusual aurora over Iceland

– Having your cake and eating it here

– Bees!

– DIY scary movie

– Carmel-by-the-sea

– Manners

– For the win

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– 3 buttons that don’t actually do anything

– These Students Invented a Beach Vacuum to Get Rid of Harmful Microplastics

– Why Garlic Repels Mosquitoes and Keeps Them From Breeding

– There’s a Simple Reason Why I’m Sure A.I. Won’t Achieve Consciousness

– Gen Z is turning to gig apps for summer jobs

– What Education Experts REALLY Think About All the Screens in Schools

– How to make the most important choice of your life

– Reasons Why Taking Up Nordic Walking Could Be Good For Your Health

– Why Do We Say “Throw in the Towel”?

– Sorry, Apple: Samsung’s Fainting Detection Is a Game Changer

5 VIDEOS