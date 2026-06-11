June 11, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 896 – June 11

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 896 – June 11

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Natural vortex forms in a river
Self-balancing robot
Different generations pretend they’re talking on the phone
Cellar spider molting
What will they think of next?
Imagine all the practice…
Just a pinch of salt
Heavy metal precision
Concentrating really hard in class
Nature showing off the red-lined bubble snail
It’s a stairs day
An unusual aurora over Iceland
Having your cake and eating it here
Bees!
DIY scary movie
Carmel-by-the-sea
Manners
For the win
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

3 buttons that don’t actually do anything
These Students Invented a Beach Vacuum to Get Rid of Harmful Microplastics
Why Garlic Repels Mosquitoes and Keeps Them From Breeding
There’s a Simple Reason Why I’m Sure A.I. Won’t Achieve Consciousness
Gen Z is turning to gig apps for summer jobs
What Education Experts REALLY Think About All the Screens in Schools
How to make the most important choice of your life
Reasons Why Taking Up Nordic Walking Could Be Good For Your Health
Why Do We Say “Throw in the Towel”?
Sorry, Apple: Samsung’s Fainting Detection Is a Game Changer

 

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 896 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 896 – June 11

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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