The Shirk Report – Volume 896 – June 11
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Natural vortex forms in a river
– Self-balancing robot
– Different generations pretend they’re talking on the phone
– Cellar spider molting
– What will they think of next?
– Imagine all the practice…
– Just a pinch of salt
– Heavy metal precision
– Concentrating really hard in class
– Nature showing off the red-lined bubble snail
– It’s a stairs day
– An unusual aurora over Iceland
– Having your cake and eating it here
– Bees!
– DIY scary movie
– Carmel-by-the-sea
– Manners
– For the win
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 3 buttons that don’t actually do anything
– These Students Invented a Beach Vacuum to Get Rid of Harmful Microplastics
– Why Garlic Repels Mosquitoes and Keeps Them From Breeding
– There’s a Simple Reason Why I’m Sure A.I. Won’t Achieve Consciousness
– Gen Z is turning to gig apps for summer jobs
– What Education Experts REALLY Think About All the Screens in Schools
– How to make the most important choice of your life
– Reasons Why Taking Up Nordic Walking Could Be Good For Your Health
– Why Do We Say “Throw in the Towel”?
– Sorry, Apple: Samsung’s Fainting Detection Is a Game Changer
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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