Woman Laughs At Her Little Sister After Hearing Her Complain About Her New Boyfriend, So Sister Calls Her Insensitive And Doesn’t Speak To Her Anymore

Many people won’t realize what they have until it’s gone. Here’s a classic example.

This woman shares a story about her sister who had been in a nearly perfect relationship with a guy. Now, that relationship is over, and it’s hard not to laugh at the sister’s complaints.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for laughing at my sister’s relationship troubles? I (28F) have a younger sister, Emily (25F), who was with her high school sweetheart, Jake, since she was 14. They dated all through high school and college, and honestly, they were the epitome of a perfect couple. Jake was always so thoughtful—he’d surprise her with gifts, plan elaborate dates, and he literally lit up whenever she was around. They even talked about getting married.

She found out that her sister cheated on her long-time boyfriend.

Fast forward to a few months ago, Emily cheated on Jake and broke up with him to be with her affair partner, Mark. Since then, she’s been complaining to me about how Mark doesn’t do any of the romantic things Jake used to do. Apparently, he doesn’t surprise her with gifts, and their dates are pretty lackluster compared to what she had with Jake.

Emily complained about her new boyfriend, and OP started laughing.

Last week, while I was on the phone with her, she started venting about how she feels unsatisfied in her new relationship. I don’t know what came over me, but I just burst out laughing. I mean, she cheated on the guy who literally worshipped the ground she walked on, and now she’s complaining about the new guy not measuring up? It just sounded so absurd to me.

Emily got upset and stopped talking to her.

Emily got really upset and told me I was being insensitive. I tried to explain that I wasn’t laughing at her pain, but it felt like poetic justice given how she treated Jake. Now she’s barely talking to me, and I’m starting to feel bad. AITA for laughing at my sister’s relationship troubles when she cheated on someone who treated her like a queen?

