Berry Farm Owner Lets Kids Sample Strawberries For Free, But Then Faces Criticism For Breaking The Rules

Sharing fresh fruit with visiting kids might seem like a kind gesture, but not everyone sees it that way.

If you ran a berry farm, would you let kids try a few berries to make their visit special?

Or would you stick to the rules and remind them that every berry has a price tag?

In the following story, one person experiences backlash for this very thing.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for letting some kids who were visiting my berry farm munch on some berries for free? My (22M) family owns a berry farm. It is our pride and joy, and we put a lot of effort into producing high-quality berries. People often visit the berry farm (and the shop next to it where we sell our berries) to pick and buy berries. Yesterday, a family came over, and one of their kids asked for some berries. I offered them each some strawberries.

People were not happy about his decision.

However, this did not go down well with the kids’ father, who yelled at me for feeding the kids berries without asking him first and saying that I was not being a responsible berry farm owner. Additionally, my sister came along and got quite mad at me for giving away some good berries for free to these kids, saying that I was hurting the family business by giving out produce for free. AITA?

Eek! Sounds like an honest mistake.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about this situation.

As this person points out, you have to be careful due to allergies.

Here’s someone whose kid ate too many berries one year.

Great sarcasm!

Excellent question!

There’s nothing wrong with giving free fruit to kids.

However, next time, he should ask the parents first.

