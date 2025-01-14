Divorced Mom Buys Her Son A Car, But Her Son Is Upset That He’s Not Allowed To Bring The Car With Him When He Stays At His Dad’s House

Buying a car for your teenager is a big step, especially when divorced parents need to figure out how to split costs and responsibilities.

But what happens when one parent steps up to pay for everything while the other refuses to contribute? Would you let your teen take the car back and forth between houses, or would you keep it at your home since you paid for it?

In the following story, one mom deals with this very dilemma.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not letting my teenager take the car I purchased to the other house during dad’s custody time? I have 50/50 custody of my son (m16), he stays at both houses for a week at a time. Over a year ago, I started conversations with my ex-husband to figure out how we were going to purchase a car for our son to use. Both households are making good money but there are 9 total kids after us both getting remarried. My ex was not responsive. Basically, he ignored me bc he said, “If I buy our son a car, then I have to buy the step kids cars too.” So, after months of waiting, I decided just to buy my son a car.

She offered to let the father help pay, but he refused.

I own it outright. I gave his dad the opportunity to buy in by paying me half the vehicle’s value interest-free over 60 months. That totaled $109 a month for 5 years. I required him to sign a contract that detailed the payments and that the kid would own the car once it was paid off. My ex balked at that and said he wasn’t paying anything. So, the car stays at my house for 15 days a month when my son is at his dad’s. My son is mad at me because I’m “being petty.” AITA?

Here’s someone who understands a vehicle is a liability.

According to this person, if she explains it to her son, he’ll understand.

The father needs to step up.

