Have You Ever Felt That The Black Friday Deals Aren’t As Good As They Used To Be? This TikToker Has The Proof.

Shopping on a budget can be hard, but finding great sales can help you to save a lot of money.

Unfortunately, this TikToker found that many stores are getting deceptive, even about their big Black Friday sales.

She made a quick video that shows how the sales for the biggest sale day of the year, Black Friday, are often fake.

The video starts with her showing a sale sign on some clothing that says, “Black Friday Deals. Now $99.99”

Depending on the clothes, that can be a great deal.



The problem is that when she pulls that sign up, it reveals their previous signage, which reads, “Special Value. Now $99.99”

So the price before (and likely after) Black Friday is the same as their ‘sale’ on the big day? Wow, very deceptive.



At least the TikToker has a good attitude about it. In the video, she laughs and says, “That’s Funny.”

I don’t know if it is funny. Lots of people make it a point to go grab the best deals and these signs make it hard.

Oh well, I almost never go Black Friday shopping anyway.

The video is less than 10 seconds long and definitely worth a watch.

Check it out here.

The people in the comments aren’t really surprised.

This person says most items are the same price as always.

Here is someone who says this is why they don’t shop on Black Friday.

Here is a worker who says they sometimes raise the price before Black Friday, then return it to normal and pretend it is a sale.

You have to be careful when sale shopping these days.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.