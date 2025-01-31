His Hospital Job Forced Him To Park Far Away From The Building, So He’s Insisting Security Gives Him A Ride To And From His Car

This is how it’s done, my friends!

I’m talking about how a person can maliciously comply with what they think is a dumb rule…and this is some excellent work!

Check out what this fella had to say, we think you’ll be impressed!

Employee Parking? ” I work at a medical facility, and the company is a very large employer in the immediate area. My wife and I both work for this company, albeit at separate locations. I work at the main facility, which is a significantly large campus in the next town over. This is a busy place, it’s a large hospital, and I work nights. This is all relevant. Night shift and swing shift, or pretty much anyone starting at or after 4 pm is allowed to park pretty much anywhere. This is because most of our facilities are shut down and non-accessible to patients or visitors. The parking lot most of my coworkers (and myself) park in is actually next to a series of offices that were recently relocated, so it’s even more empty and useless space than usual, especially at night.

What’s this all about?

Out of nowhere, all the employers parking in this area are getting tickets from the company. It’s patient parking, and employees must park in employee designated areas. (which are, of course, the gravel pit that’s about a twenty-thirty minute walk from the main facility or the back forty that are just as far, just on a different side of the campus). Because the weather has been bad, and because I received a ‘compliance warning ticket,’ I emailed my department manager and said I would be happy to follow the parking policy. So tonight (technically last night, I only just got home) I drive my happy little self to work, and I park a good twenty minutes from the main entrance. Then I called our security team. You see, our facility has in place a policy that at any time (literally any of the 24 hours in the day), any patient, visitor, or staff member may call the security office and ask for the courtesy shuttle to pick them up and escort them to any of the facilities on campus.

This whole thing sounds WAY too complicated.

So I did, and I let them know where I was parked (under a marked street light, very helpful) and told them I would be waiting for my escort to the main entrance. They came, after warning me that I shouldn’t rely on them. I let them know that if it was an issue they were welcome to provide to me, in writing, a reason why so I would be able to in turn provide that to my supervisor. And this morning, at the end of my shift, I called and asked for someone to meet me at the main entrance so I could be escorted back to my vehicle. When I was dropped off at my car this morning, I asked if the security officer would be back tonight (we’d been making small talk, and I was being a bit of a jerk). I told him I would be back and would be calling again, if he wanted or needed to pass that on.

See ya soon!

Again, I was told that security is busy and has other concerns. I told him I would continue to park in the employee parking spaces, but given the unsafe weather conditions I would be relying on security to escort me to and from the building, per our companies policy and procedures. I reminded him that any accident on company property whilst I was either on my way to or out the door from work is still covered under workman’s comp, and let him know I would see him tonight. I’m pretty sure security does have much larger concerns, but until policy is actually set in ink that nights/evenings are exempt from the employee parking rules, I plan on continuing to be a compliant little jerk.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person offered a tip.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader was shocked.

Now, this is some great malicious compliance!

This hospital is being completely unreasonable.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.