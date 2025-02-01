Roommate Keeps Stealing Her Makeup Without Asking, So She Mixes It With Self Tanner And Send Her Roomie To A Party With An Orange Face

Sharing a space with someone who doesn’t respect boundaries can test anyone’s patience.

So, what would you do if a roommate constantly used your belongings without permission, especially something as personal as makeup? Would you confront them yet again? Or would you find a better way to send a message?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

Roommate Kept Using My Makeup Without Asking, So I Made Sure She’d Never Do It Again I shared an apartment with a girl who had no concept of boundaries. She constantly “borrowed” my stuff without asking: clothes, shoes, and, worst of all, my makeup. I told her countless times to stop, but she always brushed it off like it wasn’t a big deal. The last straw came when I found out she had used my expensive foundation for a party and didn’t even bother cleaning the bottle. That’s when I decided it was time to teach her a lesson.

The roommate never saw it coming.

I went out and bought a cheap, old foundation from the dollar store and swapped it with mine, adding a bit of self-tanner to the mix. I left it in plain sight on my vanity and waited. Sure enough, the next weekend, she waltzed out of the bathroom with an orange face. I didn’t say a word as she headed off to her party. The next day, she came home furious, complaining that people had been laughing at her all night. I just smiled and said, “Oh no, maybe it wasn’t your shade.” She didn’t touch my stuff again after that.

Wow! She must’ve really stood out at the party.

Let’s check out what Reddit readers have to say about this situation.

Sounds like they both deserved it.

Here’s a similar story.

This girl took it to the next level.

Now, this is a whole new level of petty.

She really deserved it! There’s nothing more rude than someone who takes your stuff without asking.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.