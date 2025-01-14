Senior VP Fired Employee From Their Care Facility Because They Didn’t Like Him, So When The President Of The Company Asked Him To Work For Them Again, He Led Them On

Most of the time, people quit their jobs because of the people they work with or work for.

Good Job Revenge Story Many years ago, I worked in a care facility. I had the opportunity to do the AIT (Administrator in Training) program with the small company. It was a year-long paid program where I kept my regular accounting job with them at the same time.

At the end of the program, I thought I would be given a facility of my own with them. But one of the head cheeses (Big Cheese senior VP) of the company didn’t like me. I found out it was because the lady I was working under had tried to become an administrator and had failed the national exam 3 times and complained to Big Cheese about me many times (for bogus stuff).

I was fired a month after I received my administraor’s license. Big Cheese that didn’t like me said, “[My Name] will never be an administrator for us!” Shortly afterwards, I was offered a great job with another company with a really good salary. I also got a 2-month severance package because I wrote a letter to the company president. I told him that as a licensed administrator in that small state, I would like to be able to say positive things about his small company. They had about 8 nursing homes.

I worked for the new company for about 4 years, running a well-regarded facility. We had great outcomes, great reviews, and made good money. I had a good friend that continued to work for the other company and he would occasionally mention in meetings with the head cheeses how well I was doing.

Here’s my revenge. I was lured away to another state by another company with a large salary offer. But it was a bad company, and I put the word out with recruiters and others that I was looking. Lo and behold, I get called by the president of my old company saying that they would like to interview me for an administror’s position at their premier rehab facility.

So, I agreed to the interview and had them fly me almost 1000 miles. They rented me a car (I picked a new Mustang) and put me up in a nice hotel for 2 nights for the interview. I took advantage of that by visiting relatives and putting tons of miles on the rental. I went skiing (great resorts in that area) and had a great time.

I did the interview and they offered me the job. I told them I would think about it. I went home and accepted another offer that I knew was coming (one that I was going to take anyway). I didn’t bother to call them back with my decision.

About 2 weeks later, I got a call from the president, asking about when I wanted to start work. I said, “Well, you know, I would love to. But several years ago, Big Cheese said that I would never be an administrator for your compnay. And I guess he was right.” And I hung up. It was sweet. That company has since broken up.

