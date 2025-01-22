She Called Her Friend’s Girlfriend Inappropriate For Dancing And Dressing Boldly, But He Made It Clear Where His Loyalties Lie And Their Friendship Took A Massive Hit

It’s easy to think you’re doing the right thing, but sometimes it’s best to mind your own business.

After an attempt to defend her introverted friend at a housewarming party, one friend now wonders if her judgmental comment about the girlfriend was a step too far.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my best friend his gf is disgusting? I (22f) have been friends with Danny (22m) since high school and he recently moved in with his current girlfriend, Lucy (22f). They had a housewarming party on Friday, and Lucy spent most of the night dancing with her own friends, who are very like her — excitable and extroverted.

She didn’t exactly approve of Danny’s girlfriend’s behavior.

She kept dragging Danny away from his conversations with us (his friends) to dance, even though he’s more like us — introverted and not into the party scene. Later, Danny was being quiet, so I asked if he was okay. He said he was just tired, but he kept watching Lucy dance. Then he said something in her ear the next time she came over, and she just shook her head and laughed at him.

The friend continues to pry about what’s going on between Danny and his girlfriend.

After she went back to her friends, I asked if it was bothering him how she was behaving. He asked me to explain, so I mentioned the attention-seeking dancing and the fact she was wearing something really revealing, even though other guys were at the party. Danny said it didn’t bother him, but then sat with a moody face.

Then, she really started asking for trouble.

At the end of the night, Lucy sat down with us and started chatting non-stop about how amazing the party had been. I pointed out jokingly that Danny obviously wasn’t enjoying himself, since he looked miserable. Danny then told her I was worried he was jealous because of her outfit.

The girlfriend didn’t seem to be bothered at all by her accusations.

Lucy ruffled his hair (which he hates) and said he was quiet because he loved her outfit so much he couldn’t wait for us all to leave so he could “drag” her to bed.

But then she really put her foot in her mouth.

I thought that was completely inappropriate, so I said to Danny that in that case, I’d leave if she was just going to be disgusting. Lucy just laughed at me, so I did leave. Today, Danny messaged me saying Lucy wants an apology before I’m allowed back at their home.

So she really doubles down.

When I asked if Lucy would apologize for making me uncomfortable, he said no, she doesn’t have anything to be sorry about. I was genuinely only worried about my friend but admit I could have just left without calling her disgusting, so AITA?

She majorly misread the room — and her friend.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter suspects the situation may have more to do with her own jealousy than sticking up for Danny’s feelings.

This redditor scolds her for sticking her nose where it didn’t belong.

Next time, she should trust her friend to articulate his feelings without her meddling.

It wasn’t right of her to behave this way and shame the girlfriend in her own home.

In the wake of this housewarming party, she’s left realizing her protective gesture was more of an unwanted intrusion.

She thought she was looking out for her friend, but it turns out she was just looking for trouble.

