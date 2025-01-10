January 10, 2025 at 8:49 am

Temu Shopper Bought Three Couches For Just $400. But Then She Opened The Packages And They’re The Tiniest Couches You’ve Ever Seen.

If you’ve been wondering what Temu couches look like, today is your lucky day!

A woman named Madeline posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what she got when she ordered three couches from the website for less than $500.

And you’re gonna want to stick around for her follow-up video, because things got interesting!

Madeline said, “I ordered some couches from Temu. They were 400 bucks for three couches, so I ordered me two orders of them so I could put some in the basement and some in the living room.”

To her surprise, Madeline unpacked three tiny couches and said, “Three couches, you guys. I’m never ordering from Temu again.”

Check out the video.

Unboxing temu couches with me. #fyp

In a follow-up video, Madeline let viewers in on her joke and said, “So, the gig is up. My grandma, my mom, my sister, and my uncle, everybody’s telling me to reach out to Temu for fake advertisement.”

She admitted that she was just having some fun and she showed viewers the REAL couches she got from Temu.

And she seemed pretty happy with them!

Take a look.

Replying to @cell_1 TEMU actually did me right 💖🙏🏻 i was praying !!!! #temu #fyp #jokes

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker made a funny comment…GREMLINS!

This story has some unexpected twists!

