An Impatient Cyclist Shoved Past A Pregnant Woman, So Her Annoyed Husband Made Sure The Biker’s Ride Came To An Unexpected Stop

Pedestrians and cyclists are supposed to share the road, but many cyclists seem to think otherwise.

When an impatient biker shoved past a heavily pregnant woman and her overloaded stroller, he had no idea his ride home was about to take an unexpected detour.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Rude cyclist taking a walk! My wife and I are in our mid-thirties and just moved from one town to another. We got a bigger apartment and needed a small living room table and a work desk for our computer. The problem is, we have no car, and my wife is 35 weeks pregnant — just about to pop.

So they found a different way to get around.

Anyway, we managed to get the stuff we needed and loaded the baby stroller (our boy was at kindergarten) with these two heavy items before proceeding to walk home. We were on a small walkway, obviously meant for pedestrians, near the store close to our home when my mom texted me.

But then someone came speeding by.

While I was trying to answer her, a cyclist in his 60s rang the little bell on his bike to get us to move aside. I instantly stepped onto the grass while keeping my eyes on my phone, but I didn’t consider that my wife was heavily pregnant. She couldn’t move the loaded stroller out of his way in time, so he had to ride his nice electric bike onto the grass.

The cyclist was irate and didn’t seem to care he had just pushed past a pregnant woman.

He yelled at us, then pushed our loaded stroller as he biked past. I could live with him being slightly rude to me and my pregnant wife, but this annoyed me A LOT.

So the husband began plotting a way to get back at him. Before long, an opportunity presented itself.

We walked home, unloaded the stroller, and then I grabbed a bike lock before heading out again to pick up my kid. Ah, the bike was still there — now locked with an extra lock.

He came face to face with the cyclist again.

When I walked past again with my son, the cyclist was very, very angry. I wanted to say something but couldn’t since my son was with me. At least he got a smile.

Looks like karma finally caught up to this speedy cyclist!

What did Reddit have to say?

Perhaps the cyclist isn’t the only person who deserves to take a little heat here.

Some cyclists are known for this rude behavior.

This commenter commends the husband’s pettiness against the cyclist.

The cyclist may have sped past them, but soon his journey came to a screeching halt.

A rude attitude will get you nowhere fast!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.