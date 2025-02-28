Her Fiancée’s Best Friend Wants Her To Change Their Wedding Date, But She Doesn’t See Why They Should

Since when did a person’s wedding become about EVERYBODY ELSE?

It sounds crazy, but we see these kinds of stories on Reddit all the time!

Check out what happened this time and see if you think this bride-to-be did anything wrong.

AITA for not changing the date of my wedding to accommodate my fiancée’s best friend? “I (29F) and my Fiancé (31M) have known each other for 10 years, dated for 2, and recently got engaged. We both decided we don’t want to wait long, as we are both eager to buy a home/begin married life, so we picked a date 3 months from now that worked best for us. The date had to be very strategic, as I work in healthcare where vacation time is VERY limited, with most vacations being applied for months in advance. So we picked the only week that was available. (Where I didn’t happen to have my period – what a way to spend the honeymoon!). We found a venue that we loved that had a date available on such short notice. We put down a deposit and sent out invitations.

There was a problem…

Shortly after, my fiancé’s best friend (35F) called upset, saying she and her husband will be away on vacation until the day after the wedding. She wants us to change the date that they will be able to attend. So here’s WIMBTA. I absolutely do not want to change the date of my wedding. The date/venue/ location are all perfect, and fit wonderfully into the ONLY vacation week available to me. Instead I suggested they end their trip a day early, so they would be able to attend. I feel as though changing flight plans (they are vacationing domestically) would be easier/less expensive than losing a deposit, plus us re-planning. She refuses, and is claiming that I chose the date of the wedding specifically so that they could not attend, since she and I had a bit of bad blood at the start of my relationship with my fiancé.

Jeez!

To clarify, this is 1,000% NOT the case. Of course I would want her to be there, as she is a very important person to my future husband. Her friends are now saying I’m a jerk, whereas my friends say it is an unfortunate circumstance, but that it would be easier for her to change the flight than it would be for us to change the date. My Fiancé agrees and wants to keep the date. To clarify a bit about their friendship, they have been friends from a young age, and have a big sister/little brother relationship. She has been happily married for 10+ years, and I have never suspected any type of romantic inklings between her and my fiancé in the decade that I’ve known them. When we first started dating, I did ask as that they not spend time alone and I kinda always thought it was weird, but since we weren’t dating, it wasn’t really my problem. When we began dating, I brought it up and My fiancé agreed, since he enjoyed hanging out in group settings and wanted to respect my boundaries. She did not like it one bit, and called me controlling and insecure. Call me conservative or whatever, but I don’t see how it made any sense when I could just join them? It got a little nasty for a bit, but we have since worked it out and she and I are back on good terms. I can’t say whether or not that popped up in the back of my head when she started accusing me of planning this date on purpose. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader said she’s an *******.

She wasn’t having it!

And honestly, no one here blames her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.