His Wife Asks Him To Do A Lot Of Things For Her, But Since He Thinks She Should Do These Things Herself, He Told Her, “I’m Not Your Servant”

The relationship between a husband and wife should be give and take.

This man shares how his wife keeps asking him to do things for her, but he resents her requests.

Now they’re both upset, and she thinks he’s being selfish.

Check out the story below for all the details.

AITA for not carrying my wife’s stuff into the house? My wife got home from my daughters’ house after a couple of days. She stayed over there to spend time with the grandkids. She came in the house and said, “There are 5 cases of soda and my suitcase you need to bring in.”

This man told his wife that he is not her servant.

My response was, “I’ll help you bring them in, but I’m not your servant.” She was immediately incensed. She said, “You are not doing anything. I have to get my computer set up and get ready for a conference call. You are so selfish!”

She had asked him a couple of times before to wash and clean her car.

In the past, she has asked me to clean the interior and wash and wax her car for her. This happened a couple of times, usually after seeing me cleaning my own vehicle. I’ve said each time that I would be happy to help her, but I’m not doing it myself.

He believes that whoever drives the car should be the one to maintain it.

My parents always preached the the person driving the vehicle is responsible for taking care of it. I do get her car in for periodic professional maintenance and any dealer service, but I expect her to help in, generally keeping it clean and looking nice. So, AITA here?

Being helpful is a two way street. It would be nice of him to help his wife, but is she helpful when he asks her to do things for him?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This household needs more love and compassion.

