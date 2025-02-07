She Found Out Her Ex Cheated, So She Made Sure The Outgoing Message On His Phone Was Embarrassing

This is quite a funny story, folks!

And, even though this woman probably could’ve gone nuclear on her cheating ex, she decided to get petty revenge and make him look stupid, instead.

Check out how she handled this situation!

Cheaters really don’t win. “It’s not wise to cheat on someone that is more computer and phone savvy than you are.

LOL.

This cheater I dated for years was not computer or phone savvy. I changed his outgoing message that usually says your name to “Corn Nuts.” He never even knew it was changed for months. I finally broke down and told him.

Let’s do it again!

Then after he changed it to his real name I went back and revised it. I changed the message to Spanish and then it would say his name “Scott ********” and at the end it would say “CORN NUTS”. Every time I listened to it I laughed so hard. Still laughing about it and it’s been 20 years.”

Good, wholesome revenge!

Now we’re all still laughing at him, too.

