Their Brother Got Back With His Ex-Wife And Now Wants His Family Members To Shun Another Ex, Even Though They’re Friends
Every family has its issues, some more serious than others.
And this one sounds pretty intense.
It comes to us from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and this person is feeling conflicted about the problems arising from their brother’s behavior.
Are they wrong?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for telling my brother he is to blame for our family issues?
“My brother was with his ex for almost 10 years.
High school sweethearts, yada yada yada.
They divorced in their late 20s, no children either since I know that will be a question.
While my family wasn’t super fond of the ex, we tolerated her.
She wasn’t a horrible person, just didn’t fit our family very well.
After about 2 years, my brother finally got enough confidence to get back out onto the dating scene and met Kayla.
Now my family absolutely adored Kayla, mostly our mother.
They bonded very quickly and became friends.
They would see each other at least once a week to shop, grab dinner or do cross stitching, which her and my mom both love.
They dated for about 2 years.
What’s this?
Out of nowhere around 6-7 months ago, my brother decided to dump Kayla.
Where did he go, you ask?
Him and his ex wife decided to get back together to give it a second shot.
Kayla was obviously heartbroken, but with my mom’s support and her friends, she’s been getting through it.
To say I was upset with my brother would be an understatement.
I was already mad at him for going back to his ex.
But within the last month, he’s been telling my mother that he will go low contact with her if she keeps Kayla around as her friend.
This was getting ugly.
He says her being around all the time makes him uncomfortable, and she needs to reduce the friendship or he is going low contact.
(For the record my mother doesn’t invite her over when he is. It is on her personal time she does this).
My father, who doesn’t want to lose contact has been trying to convince mom to do it because he’s family.
My mom is obviously upset because she doesn’t want to lose a son or her friend!
Her and my dad have been arguing about it according to her.
I talked to my brother the other week and told him that all these problems stem from him and that they are his fault.
Telling mom who she can be friends with is awful.
He told me that he isn’t comfortable with it, and if she’s willing to give up a relationship with her son for someone she’s known only 2 years, that’s her prerogative.
He hung up on me after that.
AITA?”
Let’s see what Reddit users said about this.
This reader chimed in.
Another individual said they all suck.
This reader shared their thoughts.
Another person said they’re acting like an *******.
Another person agreed.
Calling this situation complicated is a bit of an understatement.
I wonder how it is going to work out.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.