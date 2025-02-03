Walmart Shopper Wasn’t Happy That An Employee Wouldn’t Take The Security Tag Off Of Something She Bought Weeks Ago

What does a person have to do to get decent customer service these days?!?!

It’s enough to drive a person crazy…

And this woman knows all about it!

Her name is Teresa and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about the annoying experience her mom had with a worker at a Walmart store.

The text overlay on the video reads, “She went back to the store to get the security tag removed and this is what they said.”

Teresa said her mom asked a Walmart security guard to remove security tags from something she already bought and the person told her no.

Her mom thought the security was only joking, but this person was taking their job a little too seriously.

Teresa added that her mom said she’d bought the item three weeks ago and had already washed it, but she wanted to get rid of the security tag.

The security guard told her, “Today’s your lucky day, but let me just tell you right now, you’re a red flag.”

The guard followed Teresa’s mom around the store, which annoyed her further, but the tag was eventually removed.

Yeesh!

Here’s the video.

Get it together, Walmart!

