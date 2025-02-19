Woman Found Out That Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Let His Family Know About His Infidelity By Sending Them A Letter

If you found out that your partner was cheating on you, how would you handle it?

My bf tried to cheat on me, so I sent his sister a message and his mom a letter I was with my ex-boyfriend for half a year. It was clear he was gonna have to go abroad for work for 10 months. He was the first one to say he wants to get through it together as a couple. He told me how much he loved me and everything was amazing about me all the time.

He took me to his sister’s wedding and generally involved me a lot with his family. He always showered me with love and affection. I thought he was super committed.

A couple of days after we kissed goodbye at the airport, we started our long distance relationship. I was preparing a very elaborate, thoughtful gift, so I needed to read our first messages again. I downloaded Hinge again but saw that he updated his profile. And he was looking for women in his area where he was then.

I confronted him, and he confessed. He gave me all kinds of crappy excuses. So, of course, I dumped him right away. I didn’t want him to do this to me with no consequences though.

I messaged his sister on social media. I asked respectfully if he had already been cheating on me back home. In reality, I just used the message as a way to let her know he was trying to cheat on me over in Dublin. Then today, I sent a letter to his mom telling her it was a pleasure to meet her and the family as they are all very warm, friendly people.

I told her I think it’s unfortunate what happened. That things didn’t work out between me and her son due to his infidelity. But that I wanted to thank her for the warm welcome into the family and wanted to properly say goodbye with this letter.

I know he’s probably gonna try to twist the whole thing around. But I have a tiny bit of hope that she’ll believe me and that he’s at least gonna get into a bit of trouble with his family there since they all really like me. And him ruining this so fast is too low of a blow to ignore.

I may also drive to his grandmas to drop off some of his stuff he left mes ince he stores all his stuff at her house while he’s gone. And I may or may not slip that info in the conversation when I give her the stuff.

