Annoying Stranger Blocked This Guy’s Car While Leaving The Engine On And His Car Open, So He Decided To Do The Guy A Favor By Locking The Car With The Keys Inside

Car-ma will get you. Years ago in a small grocery store parking lot in a ski town, I was parked in a spot, and someone parked in a fire lane, perpendicularly behind me leaving about 3 feet for me to back up.

There was no way I could back up and leave. That person happened to leave their car running, so I hopped in, and moved it enough so that I could get out.

He knew what he had to do!

It’s bad for the environment to leave your car running, so I turned their car off for them. I also did them the favor of locking their car so that someone else wouldn’t just move it like I did. After all, someone else might take it.

So I did them the kind favor of locking their car with the keys in it when I left. 🤍🫶🏼

GEEZ! That sounds satisfying!

He was helpful and hurtful at the same time.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

That’s right! This user knows the story doesn’t end here.

This user is sad this guy wasn’t in Canada!

Exactly. This user thinks the driver should be grateful this guy didn’t take it too far.

This user loves every aspect of this story!

This user hopes the driver appreciates this guy’s thoughtful efforts.

Someone was being extra mischievous that day!

