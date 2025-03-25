March 25, 2025 at 6:47 am

AutoZone Customer Talked About the Benefits Of Their Loan Tool Program

by Matthew Gilligan

Don’t spend your money on tools you’ll only once or twice…

Rent them, instead!

That’s the word of advice from a man who took to TikTok to give viewers a helpful tip.

The man told viewers that they can borrow tools from AutoZone stores after putting down a small deposit.

And the good news is, once you’re done using the tools, you can return them and you get the deposit back!

He told viewers, “Instead of buying a tool and having it float around my garage, you can just borrow one.”

Bam!

Here’s the video.

@illaskmydad3

Did you know you can borrow specialty auto tools from @autozone for free!?!? Here’s how!

♬ original sound – I’ll Ask My Dad

This is good to know!

