Bride Doesn’t Invite Her Sister’s Fiancé Or Kids To Her Wedding, And Claims The Relationship Is Too New. Now Her Sister Claims She Isn’t Going To The Wedding.

AITAH for not inviting my sister’s fiancé and his kids to our wedding My fiancé (M, 27) and I (F, 27) are planning a small wedding. We only invited immediate family and close friends, so we can afford to pay for the wedding ourselves. We also said that guests can only bring a plus-one if they’ve been dating for at least a year because we can’t afford to pay for someone they barely know. Here’s the issue. My sister is 25 and started dating Jon in November. He’s a 43-year-old pilot and has two teenagers.

Three weeks ago, they announced they were engaged. I’ve tried talking to her a few times about how he’s too old for her and how she’s way too young to be a stepmom to two teens, but she told me to mind my own business and that she loves him. For our wedding, I only invited my sister.

She called and asked why Jon and his kids weren’t invited. I told her it’s because I barely know them, and they haven’t even been dating for a year. She said Jon is family now and that his kids will be my niece and nephews, so it’s different.

I told her I can’t afford to pay for three extra guests who are basically strangers to us. Now, she’s mad and says she won’t come either. My parents get where I’m coming from, but they also want my sister at the wedding. My dad even offered to cover the cost of Jon and the kids.

But the thing is, I just don’t want them there. I feel uncomfortable inviting people I don’t know to my wedding. Am I being a stubborn jerk?

