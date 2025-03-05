Friends Want To Hang Out In The City After Class, But When One Woman Explained Why She Can’t Stay, Her Friends Called Her A “Princess”

Teasing amongst friends is common, but some sensitivity is often needed.

AITA for arguing with friends when they told me I was overreacting about a bus ride I (19F) and my friends are university students. We are studying the same degree. Today, one of them suggested that we should hang out on Friday because one of our professors made a schedule change, so now we have a lecture from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday.

At first, we all agreed to hang out in the city where one of us lives. It is also close to where I live. Then, one friend suggested we hang out in the city where our university is located. And this is where she lives.

Here comes the problem. I don’t live in a city. I live in a small town, so I always drive to university, but on Fridays, my brother needs the car at 8 pm sharp.

So, I said that I couldn’t go for that reason, because I needed to take the car back home. So, they told me to take a bus to university instead of taking the car.

The thing is that I need to first walk 20 minutes to the train station. Then, take a 10-minute train ride to arrive at the city. Then, take a bus for another 50 minutes. All that just to hang out after class for one and a half hours. Then, repeat the same thing back again to get to my house.

I explained all this to them. And they said I was overreacting over taking the bus. They said it was nothing and that I was such a “princess” because I don’t take public transport. They said I always use the car.

This is absolutely untrue. I only take the car to go to university. The car is my parents’ and not mine. So, AITA for sticking up for myself? And for getting angry at them for saying such things?

