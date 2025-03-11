He Told His Brother-in-Law to Ask Before Using His Car, And Now His Wife Is Mad At Him About It

Seems like a simple request, right?

If you’re going to use another person’s car, you should probably ask…

It’s as simple as that!

But this guy’s brother-in-law didn’t get the memo…

Did he do anything wrong in this situation?

Read his story and see what you think.

AITA for asking my BIL to ask before using my car? “My wife and 2 daughters and I took a trip up north over the weekend to go spend some time in the snow. We have 2 cars, an SUV and a Camaro, we obviously took the SUV and left the Camaro at home. For context, my MIL lives with me/us and my wife’s brother is constantly at our house.

Huh?

When we were getting back from our vacation and pulling up to our house, I saw my brother-in-law getting out of my vehicle. I asked my wife “what the hell, was he using the car?” And she didn’t respond. I then said, “you know, it’d be really nice if you gave me a heads up that he was going to use the car.” Her response was, “I didn’t even know he was using it, my freaking mom let him.”

He wasn’t cool with this.

I won’t lie, this upset me. I said to her, “if your mom let him use our car without asking you first, that’s a problem.” When we finally got to the house, I started unpacking the car. My BIL apparently could tell I was upset by my reaction to when he greeted me. He came up to me and asked how our vacation was, I said it was fine. I then very politely asked him, “hey, were you using the car?” And he admitted that he was and claimed that he took my MIL to go get some food (he was the only person I saw getting out of the car, when we walked in the house my MIL was in the kitchen cooking.)

No big deal, right?

I then said to him, ‘Id really appreciate it if you were to give me a heads up or ask for permission before taking the car. I would’ve said yes anyways, but I would have really appreciated a heads up.” He apologized and said he meant no disrespect by it. He was obviously upset and left my house shortly after (his car decently broke down on him, so I’m assuming he called an Uber.)

Think again!

Later on, my wife confronted me and said I was a “bad person” for making such a big deal of it. I emphasize to her that I did not make a big deal of it all I did was simply tell him that I would really appreciate it heads up next time before using our car. I truly don’t feel like I am in the wrong here, I personally would never use someone else’s vehicle without asking for their permission first, regardless if it was family or not, but our self-conscious has a way of making us question ourselves. AITA for getting upset that he took our car without asking first?”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user made a good point.

Another reader chimed in.

And this person had a lot to say.

Who borrows a car without asking…?

This guy, apparently.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.