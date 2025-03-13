Her Grandmother Never Expressed Sorrow About Her Dad’s Passing, So She Doesn’t Want To Invite Her To His Celebration Of Life

Losing a family member is a tragic event.

WIBTA if I don’t invite my father’s parents to his celebration of life? My (28F) father passed away in October. I called to let my grandmother and grandfather know. They were obviously shocked because I don’t think many people expect to outlive their kids.

It was super sudden. No one knew my dad had any issue going on. The next day, they both showed up. They talked about how shocked they were.

And then, my grandmother told me “congratulations” on my inheritance. My inheritance is a property my dad had bought from them. He did this two weeks before he passed away. He hadn’t even made a payment on it, and it also included a business.

She was upset she didn’t get the property back. She never told me she was sorry he was gone or that she missed him. Since then, she’s only texted me when she wanted stuff. These are stuff from the property they hadn’t bothered to move yet.

Sometimes, she’ll just show up unannounced. She harassed the funeral home for weeks about the death certificates because she wanted the money in an account my dad was on. She and my dad had an extremely strained relationship.

His relationship with his father was better. But If I told him though, she would be in attendance as well. So, WIBTA if I don’t invite her to his celebration of life? I’m planning to do it next month for him.

