His Boss Blamed Him For Faulty Parts And Told Him To Check Them One By One Before Using Them, So He Did Which Greatly Decreased Productivity Down

Some bosses are great at giving orders without thinking about the consequences.

This man shares that his boss blamed him for using faulty parts, but the boss made a request without realized how it would impact productivity.

This man knew what would happen, so he complied and let his boss realize the mistake!

Check out the full story below.

Will do! Years ago, in a structural steel shop, I was fabricating a column. This had many connecting plates and gussets, etc. So, one instance, we were given a stack of parts that were to be fitted on these columns. The problem was the pieces had the wrong size holes on them.

This man’s supervisor scolded them for not checking the parts.

The supervisor came out and gave us hell for using them. We should have caught it, blah blah blah. We said the one who made them should have checked them. Oh no! You guys, need to check everything.

So, they checked every single part which impacted productivity.

The person responsible for bad parts was the supervisor’s buddy. So, after that, we checked every part and, of course, production went down. The boss wondered why. We said we’re following your instructions. Haha!

Sometimes bosses don’t understand the consequences of their requests! Well played!

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

A structural liaison engineer speaks up.

Well played, says this person.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, people are loving the malicious compliance.

If you add more work, expect lower productivity.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.