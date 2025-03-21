Home Depot Delivered 3,000 Pounds Of Sand To Their House… But it Was To the Wrong House. Now They’re Refusing To Come Get It.

Being able to order just about anything for delivery these days is so convenient!

That is, until it all goes super wrong, like in this video from TikTok user @angeljorlando:

“So, Home Depot decided to drop off 3,000 pounds of sand to the wrong unit,” she says, displaying three large pallets of bagged up sand, completely blocking her two car garage.

“They’re refusing to come pick it up.”

“It has been in front of my garage. Since when? About 1 p m. It is going on 6:42.”

“We have called corporate. We have called the store. They are refusing to come get it. They won’t tell us when they will come get the 3,000 pounds worth of sand. Somebody help!”

People were shocked:

Is it kidnapping?

Maybe take them to court?

Of course, it could get even WORSE!

This is Hayden Christensen’s worst nightmare.

