Man Wanted A Refund For His Unused Festival Tokens, So He Outsmarted The System With A Clever Loophole

Some music festivals have unique schemes and policies.

This man attended a festival where drinks were bought using tokens, but refunds were only given for returning cups.

Before leaving, he had extra tokens and wanted his money back. He had to get creative to make it happen.

Read the story below to find out what he did.

Festival drink token compliance A couple of years ago, I was attending a music festival. You had to buy tokens in order to exchange them for drinks. They would charge you an additional token for the reusable cup they would serve the drink in. They also encourage people not to throw them everywhere just bring back the cups to get back money equivalent to one token.

This man tried to switch back his tokens for cash.

At the end of the day, I wanted to leave but I still had about 10 tokens left. I went directly to the stand where they sold them to exchange them back into money. After a short queue, when it was my turn, I showed my 10 tokens. I was told they didn’t exchange the tokens back into money, only the cups.

The person working there told him it wasn’t possible.

I tried to argue with the person working there. But they told me it was definitely not possible. I told them that it was alright and that I’ll be back in a minute.

So he went to the bar and bought 10 empty cups using his tokens.

I then proceeded to the bar, and asked for 10 empty cups in exchange for my 10 tokens. They looked at me strangely, but immediately agreed to the exchange.

Then, he went back to the queue and exchanged the cups for money.

I then went back to the stand where they sold the tokens, especially choosing the same queue I was in before

After another short wait, I was in front of the same employee. They looked at me. I showed them the stack of 10 clean cups. They looked at the cups. Then they looked back at me. “Okay, here is your money.”

Wow, that’s genius! Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This would have been a great idea, too.

Exactly! (Pun intended)

This comment makes sense.

This person thinks it was kind of deliberate on their part.

Finally, this user makes a valid assumption.

Strange policies will give you strange results.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.