One Best Friend Doesn’t Want Kids, But The Other Does, And Her Fertility Issues Cause A Rift Between Them

Whether or not to have kids is a personal decision.

That said, the decision can really affect how a person relates to others, depending on personal situations and choices.

And in this story, one friend’s choice is another friend’s harsh reality.

Let’s see how this bears out…

AITA for telling my best friend I don’t want kids Recently my best friend told me that she was diagnosed with a condition that prevents her from having kids.

Infertility is never an easy thing to cope with.

I have always been open about the fact that I don’t want to have kids (maybe adopt but never give birth to one) even before I knew of her condition.

That’s a fair stance.

But when I said it in passing one time she got angry with me for saying that I don’t want kids. She told me it was rude to say that around her because she doesn’t have a choice.

Seems like this friend is feeling sensitive about the topic.

Our friends were on my side, as it’s never been a secret that I don’t want kids and that she tends to make things out to be worse than they are.

So AITA?

Giving birth (or not) is sensitive and personal.

Let’s see what the comments think on this one.

This child-wanting woman says NTA, not everyone should have kids.

This commenter says, need more info.

Someone else says the friend’s reaction is pure projection.

Another user agrees: the friend is feeling too sensitive.

This person says NTA but maybe don’t keep bringing it up.

Should someone who’s childless by choice not mention it to an infertile friend?

It seems like this doesn’t have to be such a frequent topic of conversation.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.